Land donation allows for expansion of game land in Craven County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 29, 2025 at 1:26 PM EDT
Neuse River Game Land.
NCWRC
Neuse River Game Land.

A recent donation by Restoration Systems (now Davey Resource Group) has allowed the North Carolina Wildlife Commission to expand the Neuse River Game Land by nearly 350 acres in Craven County.

The tract, known as Greens Thoroughfare, is both an island and located on the northern shore of the river, containing floodplain forest as the dominant habitat.

Officials said the acquisition of the land provides excellent hunting opportunities for waterfowl, turkey, white-tailed deer and small game.

Other nongame species -including reptiles, amphibians and migratory songbirds, also benefit from the protection of the habitat.

Access is by water only, with a NC Wildlife Boating Access Area directly across the river from the site.
Annette Weston
