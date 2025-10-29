Five oceanfront homes collapsed in Buxton on Tuesday.

A coastal low pressure system caused large surf and severe erosion on Hatteras Island.

Two houses on Ocean Drive, two on Tower Circle Road, and one on Cottage Avenue fell into the surf.

Dangerous debris, including pilings and household materials, has been reported in the surf and along the shoreline.

There have been 16 oceanfront home collapses on Hatteras Island since mid-September, 15 in Buxton and one in Rodanthe.