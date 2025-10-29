© 2025 Public Radio East
Five oceanfront homes collapsed in Buxton on Tuesday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 29, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT
National Park Service
File photo

Five oceanfront homes collapsed in Buxton on Tuesday.

A coastal low pressure system caused large surf and severe erosion on Hatteras Island.

Two houses on Ocean Drive, two on Tower Circle Road, and one on Cottage Avenue fell into the surf.

Dangerous debris, including pilings and household materials, has been reported in the surf and along the shoreline.

There have been 16 oceanfront home collapses on Hatteras Island since mid-September, 15 in Buxton and one in Rodanthe.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
