DEQ taking public comment on ENC paper mill air quality permit

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality is taking public comment on an air quality permit for an eastern North Carolina paper mill.

Domtar Paper Company in Martin County applied to modify its existing permit, asking permission to increase the number of green logs processed in its woodyard — doubling output to 4.4 million tons per year.

Domtar would not make any physical modification at the mill or increase pulp production.

The modification would increase emissions of volatile organic compounds, and Domtar will be required to implement the best available control technology in its woodyard.

Air dispersion modeling found that the increase in VOC emissions is not expected to exceed federal air quality standards.

Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until Nov. 25.

Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov with “Domtar.25A” in the subject line, or left via voicemail by calling 919-707-8728.

Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641