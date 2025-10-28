© 2025 Public Radio East
State Board selects firm to review WS/FCS financial procedures for $98,000

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 28, 2025 at 12:56 PM EDT
WS/FCS Education Building sign
WFDD File photo
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is grappling with a $37 million deficit.

The State Board of Education selected an audit firm on Monday to review Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ budget practices.

The State Board voted last month to require the school district to undergo a review of its financial procedures in light of its massive debt, currently totaling around $37 million.

Two firms applied to take on the job. At a special-called meeting, the State Board selected Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC. — the least expensive of the two.

The agreement states the audit of the district’s internal controls must be completed by the end of December, with a formal report and public presentation on Feb. 15.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will pay for the review, which will cost just under $98,000.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz
