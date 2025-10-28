North Carolina joins other states in lawsuit to protect SNAP benefits, prevent 'major hunger crisis'

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is joining other Democratic officials across the country to sue the federal government and try to make it use reserve funds to keep funding food benefits amid the ongoing federal shutdown.

Congress gave the U.S. Department of Agriculture a $6 billion contingency reserve for the SNAP program, which the lawsuit states costs that agency about $8.3 billion to operate each month. North Carolina is one of 25 states with Democratic attorneys general or governors that is asking a federal court to require USDA to tap those funds to keep benefits in place.

Without action, new SNAP benefits are set to stop rolling out on Saturday.

"If Congress gives a department money to fund a program, that department cannot refuse to fund that program. That would be the department effectively overriding Congress, and courts have been very clear that they're not allowed to do that," Jackson said during a press conference Tuesday.

There are about 1.34 million North Carolinians who receive SNAP benefits, according to DHHS. That costs between $230 and $250 million each month, which the federal government typically sends to the state to administer the program.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture told the DHHS to hold off on distributing November benefits if the federal shutdown was ongoing.

Then, on Friday, USDA sent states a notice saying it would not be using the $6 billion SNAP contingency fund to provide benefits in November. And if states used their own money to provide the benefits, the USDA notice said, the federal government does not plan to reimburse them once the shutdown ends.

“The administration’s refusal to use these available funds as temperatures cool and the Thanksgiving holiday approaches is a cruel abdication of the responsibility to support families and communities,” Gov. Josh Stein, a Democrat, said in a statement Monday.

North Carolina’s roughly 1.34 million in SNAP beneficiaries are spread across about 600,000 households. About 580,000 children, including about 43,000 infants, are among the program’s beneficiaries

The impact of any pause in SNAP benefits would be especially acute in rural communities, Jonathan Kappler, DHHS' chief of staff, said Tuesday. About one in six rural North Carolinians are enrolled in the program, and the impacts could also ripple throughout rural economies.

"When funding is delayed, local grocery stores, farmers and small businesses all feel it. In many communities, SNAP is one of the strongest lifelines in supporting both families and local economies," Kappler said.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, asks the court to prevent USDA from pausing payments in November, so long as funds are available.

"I hope that it happens before November 1. There is some chance of that, theoretically, but we are asking for the court to act as quickly as possible, given the circumstances," Jackson said.

Safety net resources will not be able to handle the anticipated demand if SNAP is paused, officials warned Tuesday.

"Food pantries and churches and nonprofits do great work, but they cannot scale up to meet the need of 600,000 kids who will not have enough to eat starting next week. This is the deliberate precipitation of a major crisis," Jackson said.

What to do if you have SNAP

DHHS needs federal money to flow to make benefits available, Kappler said Tuesday.

But, he said, those who receive benefits should take steps to make sure they remain eligible for when the program starts providing funding again.

To that end, Kappler said that people should continue to apply for SNAP benefits at county Department of Social Services offices. Those offices will continue processing applications to avoid backlogs.

Anyone who has funds on their EBT cards as of Nov. 1 should, Kappler said, be able to use those to purchase food.

"No one should have to worry about whether they can feed their children or their loved ones. We are working hard to do what we can to mitigate this impact on you and keep you informed," Kappler said.

If a family is in immediate need of food, Kappler said, they should call 2-1-1 to seek local resources.