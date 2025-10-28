Morning news brief 10-28-25

If the federal shutdown continues, the government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will no longer issue benefits in North Carolina beginning November 1.

North Carolina’s Attorney General has issued a warning to the U.S. Department of Agriculture that the agency cannot withhold food from children just to play shutdown politics – and he vowed to take them to court if they try.

A new museum in the works will tell the story of the Civil War from the home-front in North Carolina. It’s geared toward students, and recently social studies teachers in eastern North Carolina met for a symposium, led by history professors from Appalachian State University and UNC Wilmington.

Craven County Sheriff’s office is looking for a 24-year-old man and a stolen car after a woman was found dead in a house fire in Havelock.