Morning news brief 10-28-25

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 28, 2025 at 7:41 AM EDT

If the federal shutdown continues, the government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will no longer issue benefits in North Carolina beginning November 1.

North Carolina’s Attorney General has issued a warning to the U.S. Department of Agriculture that the agency cannot withhold food from children just to play shutdown politics – and he vowed to take them to court if they try.

A new museum in the works will tell the story of the Civil War from the home-front in North Carolina. It’s geared toward students, and recently social studies teachers in eastern North Carolina met for a symposium, led by history professors from Appalachian State University and UNC Wilmington.

Craven County Sheriff’s office is looking for a 24-year-old man and a stolen car after a woman was found dead in a house fire in Havelock.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
