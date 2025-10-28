Cape Hatteras National Seashore is again bracing for expected hazardous weather

Cape Hatteras National Seashore is warning of expected hazardous weather conditions and continued presence of threatened oceanfront structures in Rodanthe and Buxton.

The National Weather Service is forecasting strong northeasterly wind gusts, large waves, and ocean overwash during this period of severe weather.

Beach closures are in place in Rodanthe and Buxton because of dozens of threatened oceanfront structures that may break apart or collapse, releasing hazardous debris into the water and onto Seashore beaches.

N.C. Highway 12 is likely to be impacted, and drivers are advised to avoid travel for at least one hour before and after high tide, when ocean overwash and seepage onto the roadway are more likely.