© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Federal shutdown threatens food aid for 1.4M North Carolinians, NCDHHS offers guidance

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Eddie Garcia
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:44 PM EDT
SNAP sign in grocery window
Adobe Stock image

As the federal government shutdown continues, and the likelihood of a disruption in food benefits is increasing, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering tips and guidance amid the uncertainty.

NCDHHS has announced that November’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for 1.4 million people can’t be guaranteed. 

Nevertheless, the department is urging recipients to continue to apply and renew paperwork on time. County offices will process documents even if the shutdown continues.

State officials also suggest checking EBT information, as current balances are still available for use.

Individuals and families who are in immediate need of food can call 211. The NCDHHS site also has a food pantry locator map, searchable by zip code.
Eddie Garcia
Eddie Garcia is WFDD’s News Director. He is responsible for planning coverage, editing stories, and leading an award-winning news team as it serves the station’s 32-county listening area. He joined WFDD as an audio production intern in 2007 and went on to hold various roles, including producer, Triad Arts Weekend co-host, reporter, and managing editor. When he’s not working, Eddie enjoys spending time with his family, playing guitar, and watching films.
See stories by Eddie Garcia