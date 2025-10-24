© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Closing arguments made in federal case challenging NC same-day voter registration law

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:38 PM EDT
Hiram Ward Federal Building in Winston-Salem
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
The case was heard in the Hiram Ward Federal Building in Winston-Salem.

Lawyers made closing arguments in Winston-Salem on Friday in a federal case challenging provisions in North Carolina’s same-day voter registration laws.

The case centers on Senate Bill 747, which lets elections officials reject a same-day voter registration if a single address verification mailer bounces back. The old rule allowed for two failed mailers.

In closing arguments, plaintiffs said the law targets younger voters, who tend to move frequently. That demographic was the one most likely to need multiple mailers to be reached, according to expert testimony.

Attorneys also said the evidence shows the law was developed with undue influence from voter integrity groups, who seek to eliminate same-day registration altogether.

The defense countered that lawmakers had limited contact with those groups and crafted the policy in response to constituent concerns. And an expert testified that S.B. 747 didn’t result in significantly more ballot cancellations.

Representatives from the State Board of Elections emphasized that North Carolinians still have multiple ways to register and vote early, and noted that roughly half of U.S. states don’t allow same-day registration at all.

A ruling on the case isn’t expected for at least four weeks.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle