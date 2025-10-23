State insurance commissioner visits OBX to survey sites of recent home collapses

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey paid a visit to Buxton this week after a series of oceanfront homes collapsed into the Atlantic in recent weeks.

Causey said it was an eye opener and shock to see first-hand the number of homes that have collapsed into the ocean, and the ones on the brink of collapse.

He called the collapses an urgent crisis that should be concerning to every resident of North Carolina, due to the economic impact it has on state, especially the Outer Banks, and said it's, "A complex issue that needs urgent focus from elected officials across multiple jurisdictions.”

Causey has urged North Carolina’s Congressional delegation to look into remedies for the threatened structures.