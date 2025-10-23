© 2025 Public Radio East
Sea turtle who lived at NC rescue center since 2016 transferred to Minnesota Zoo

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 23, 2025 at 6:48 AM EDT
After her rescue nine years ago, fractures were found in Snooki's upper spine; despite a number of procedures and surgeries, nothing could resolve the damage and because she was unable to dive, the turtle could not be returned to the wild.
Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center
A rescued sea turtle that has lived at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center for nine years have moved to the Midwest.

Snooki stranded in September 2016 in New Jersey and transferred to the Karen Beasley Center the following month.

Once she arrived, it became obvious the Snooki was completely buoyant and a CT scan revealed fractures to her upper spine; despite a number of procedures and surgeries, nothing could resolve the damage and, unable to dive, Snooki could never be returned to the wild.

Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center Executive Director Kathy Zagzebski said Snooki has been moved to the Minnesota Zoo, and will live in its 250,000 gallon Atlantic Reef exhibit.

She said the tank is 50 times larger than her current pool.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
