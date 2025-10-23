Sea turtle who lived at NC rescue center since 2016 transferred to Minnesota Zoo

A rescued sea turtle that has lived at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center for nine years have moved to the Midwest.

Snooki stranded in September 2016 in New Jersey and transferred to the Karen Beasley Center the following month.

Once she arrived, it became obvious the Snooki was completely buoyant and a CT scan revealed fractures to her upper spine; despite a number of procedures and surgeries, nothing could resolve the damage and, unable to dive, Snooki could never be returned to the wild.

Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center Executive Director Kathy Zagzebski said Snooki has been moved to the Minnesota Zoo, and will live in its 250,000 gallon Atlantic Reef exhibit.

She said the tank is 50 times larger than her current pool.