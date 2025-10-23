Grant will help Kinston park project move forward

A $10,000 grant will help with the redevelopment of an eastern North Carolina city park.

Kinston leaders announced plans in June to transform a bleak corner at a major intersection into an attractive, user-friendly gateway at the entry to the downtown historic commercial district. The project will include benches, newly planted trees, a sculpture, and other amenities.

It will be called Buddy and MaryMac Ritch All-American City Park. Buddy was formerly the mayor of Kinston, and his wife MaryMac was a community leader involved in many local civic organizations.

City officials said the ElectriCities support will allow them to move forward with some of the park features this year and to meet the goal of a rededication ceremony next summer.