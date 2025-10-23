General assembly allocates $7 million to support the state’s ferry system

The North Carolina General Assembly has approved $7 million to support the state’s ferry system, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s proposed reductions in the number of departures for the ferry from Minnesott Beach to Cherry Branch are no longer necessary.

Many people take the ferry every day, some of them traveling back and forth from Craven and Pamlico counties to get to work, but NCDOT proposed a 43% reduction in departures because of budget issues.

The Craven County Board of Commissioners recently sent a letter to their senator and representative, explaining the importance of keeping the ferry schedule unchanged.

The newly approved funding includes $3 million for ferry operations to maintain service levels statewide and $4 million for shipyard maintenance.