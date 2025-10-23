© 2025 Public Radio East
General assembly allocates $7 million to support the state’s ferry system

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 23, 2025 at 6:27 AM EDT
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.
(Photo: NCDOT)
The North Carolina General Assembly has approved $7 million to support the state’s ferry system, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s proposed reductions in the number of departures for the ferry from Minnesott Beach to Cherry Branch are no longer necessary.

Many people take the ferry every day, some of them traveling back and forth from Craven and Pamlico counties to get to work, but NCDOT proposed a 43% reduction in departures because of budget issues.

The Craven County Board of Commissioners recently sent a letter to their senator and representative, explaining the importance of keeping the ferry schedule unchanged.

The newly approved funding includes $3 million for ferry operations to maintain service levels statewide and $4 million for shipyard maintenance.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
