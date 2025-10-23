City of Jacksonville to host annual Beirut Memorial Observance on Thursday

The City of Jacksonville will host its annual Beirut Memorial Observance on Thursday.

It’s been 42 years since 241 American service members were killed in the suicide truck bomb attacks in 1983, many Marines from Camp Lejeune; then Jacksonville Mayor, Zander Guy, promised the city that they would never forget those killed and current Mayor, Sammy Phillips, is the sixth mayor to keep this promise.

The memorial will be held at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens at 10:30am. Brigadier General Joel F Schmidt, Assistant Division Commander and Mayor Phillips are among those scheduled to speak.

The public is invited to attend and parking will be at the Veterans Cemetery. Officials add that guests will have to enter a security checkpoint that does not allow glass containers, illicit substances, weapons, tasers, drones and more.