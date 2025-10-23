$1 million grant will support the ECU's Center for Medical Education at the Brody School of Medicine

East Carolina University has received a $1 million grant to support the Center for Medical Education at the Brody School of Medicine.

The center is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2027, and will allow for training of more medical students; the number of residents and fellows who can be trained at ECU will also increase.

Chancellor Philip Rogers said the support from the Golden LEAF Foundation helps ensure a state-of-the-art learning environment is available for future medical students, and also advances the future of health care for the region.

Golden LEAF President, Chief Executive Officer Scott Hamilton said by expanding ECU’s capacity to train more physicians, physician assistants and medical residents, this project will increase health care jobs in rural communities and help build a healthier workforce in a medically underserved region.