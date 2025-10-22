© 2025 Public Radio East
Swansboro Police Department: Several reports of black bear sightings over the past couple of days

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 22, 2025 at 6:35 AM EDT
Mike Carraway
/
NC Wildlife Resources Commission
File photo

The Swansboro Police Department has received several reports of black bear sightings over the past couple of days.

Officials said bears typically avoid human interaction, but they may be drawn in by unsecured food or trash.

They’re cautioning people to keep all doors and windows securely closed, especially at night. SPD also recommends that leaving pet food, bird seed, or trash outside unattended be avoided.

They add that anyone that sees a bear should not approach, feed, or attempt to scare it away, but give it space and allow it to move on.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
