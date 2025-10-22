Swansboro Police Department: Several reports of black bear sightings over the past couple of days

The Swansboro Police Department has received several reports of black bear sightings over the past couple of days.

Officials said bears typically avoid human interaction, but they may be drawn in by unsecured food or trash.

They’re cautioning people to keep all doors and windows securely closed, especially at night. SPD also recommends that leaving pet food, bird seed, or trash outside unattended be avoided.

They add that anyone that sees a bear should not approach, feed, or attempt to scare it away, but give it space and allow it to move on.