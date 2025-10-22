© 2025 Public Radio East
NC SNAP benefits for thousands may be delayed because of federal government shutdown.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 22, 2025 at 6:28 AM EDT
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

SNAP benefits for thousands of people in North Carolina may be delayed because of the ongoing government shutdown.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which used to be called Food Stamps, helps about 700,000 North Carolina families put food on the table. Eastern North Carolina county health departments received a letter from the federal government warning that November benefits could face disruptions if the federal shutdown continues.

The North Carolina Department of Health and human services said it is working to obtain a better understanding of exactly what that disruption will mean, and cautioned that November FNS benefits may not be issued on the normal schedule, or for the usual benefit amount.

That comes as new guidelines for SNAP will begin. The work requirement for able-bodied adults without dependents will increase from age 54 to 65 beginning on November 1. Veterans, the homeless, and young adults transitioning out of foster care were previously exempt from that work requirement, but now they will need to meet it.
Annette Weston
