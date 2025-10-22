NC Republicans pass new Congressional map. It's meant to help them pick up a seat.

North Carolina has a new Congressional map, barring likely legal challenges.

The N.C. House of Representatives voted 65 to 48 in favor of a new map that shifts about 500,000 people in eastern North Carolina between the 1st and 3rd Districts to give the GOP an advantage in the 1st.

Every Republican who was present Wednesday voted for the new map, and every Democrat voted against it. The vote took place six days after the new map proposal was made public.

Under the maps used in 2024, Republicans held a clear advantage in 10 of the state's Congressional districts, Democrats held it in three and the 1st Congressional District was effectively a toss-up.

U.S. Rep. Don Davis, a moderate Democrat, won that district in 2022 and 2024.

Legislative Republicans have said they are redrawing the districts to make it easier to win that district and uphold President Donald Trump's agenda.

It is the seventh district nationwide that has been shifted in favor of Republicans this year, following five in Texas and one in Missouri. California is poised to vote on a referendum that would gerrymander its districts to give Democrats the advantage in five additional seats there.

This is a developing story and will be updated.