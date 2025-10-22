Marine fisheries considering new restrictions on blue crab harvests

The Kill Devil Hills Board of Commissioners recently passed a resolution opposing proposed restrictions on the blue crab harvest, which they said could greatly impact the crabbing industry in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries and the Marine Fisheries Commission are considering new restrictions on blue crab harvests because measures implemented in 2020 have not been successful in rebuilding the blue crab stock.

According to officials with the North Carolina Coastal Counties Fisheries Coalition and the Albemarle Commission, the proposed changes could significantly affect the region’s fishermen and coastal economy.

The proposed amendment would ban harvesting mature female blue crabs January-May, and would impose a limit of 10 bushels per trip June-December; other options under discussion include stricter size limits and additional seasonal closures.

Opponents said that could reduce crab harvests by about 22 percent and would have direct impact on commercial fishermen, seafood dealers, and local economies.

Read NC DEQ's Blue Crab Adaptive Management plan HERE.

To submit comments on the plan, a public comment form will be posted on the NC DEQ Marine Fisheries Commission webpage when the November quarterly meeting agenda is posted.

Send written comments to:

Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments

P.O. Box 769

Morehead City, NC 28557

