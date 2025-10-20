One killed, another injured in boat capsize in Oregon Inlet

A boat captain is a dead and a mate hospitalized after their boat capsized in the Oregon Inlet Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said Francis Hennigan Jr. and Taylor Flannery were driving a 50-foot sportfishing boat from New Jersey to Florida and was planning to stop in Beaufort for repairs to a damaged prop.

While navigating the Oregon Inlet, officials say the boat capsized.

Both men were then thrown into the water without life jackets. Flannery was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Hennigan was found in the water, unresponsive, and was pronounced dead.

The hull of the Moonstruck washed ashore on the north end of Pea Island.

The incident is now being investigated by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.