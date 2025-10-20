© 2025 Public Radio East
One killed, another injured in boat capsize in Oregon Inlet

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 20, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT
Sergeant Anna Barbosa
/
NCWRC

A boat captain is a dead and a mate hospitalized after their boat capsized in the Oregon Inlet Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said Francis Hennigan Jr. and Taylor Flannery were driving a 50-foot sportfishing boat from New Jersey to Florida and was planning to stop in Beaufort for repairs to a damaged prop.

While navigating the Oregon Inlet, officials say the boat capsized.

Both men were then thrown into the water without life jackets. Flannery was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Hennigan was found in the water, unresponsive, and was pronounced dead.

The hull of the Moonstruck washed ashore on the north end of Pea Island.

The incident is now being investigated by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
