OBX woman charged with simple assault on protester at NO KINGS rally in Kitty Hawk

An Outer Banks woman has been charged with assault after court documents show she tried to steal a man’s American flag during a NO KINGS rally in Kitty Hawk.

Prosecutors charged Rhonda Loy, 58, of Kitty Hawk with simple assault, attempted larceny and disorderly conduct.

The Dare County magistrates order said Loy was, “engaging in violent conduct, conduct creating the threat of imminent fighting and violence.” She’s accused of, “shouting derogatory/hate words.”

Loy was released after posting a $1,500 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on November 21.