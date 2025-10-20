© 2025 Public Radio East
OBX woman charged with simple assault on protester at NO KINGS rally in Kitty Hawk

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 20, 2025 at 10:12 AM EDT
The Dare County magistrates order said Rhonda Loy was, “engaging in violent conduct, conduct creating the threat of imminent fighting and violence.” She’s accused of, “shouting derogatory/hate words.”
Dare County Sheriff's Office
The Dare County magistrates order said Rhonda Loy was, “engaging in violent conduct, conduct creating the threat of imminent fighting and violence.” She’s accused of, “shouting derogatory/hate words.”

An Outer Banks woman has been charged with assault after court documents show she tried to steal a man’s American flag during a NO KINGS rally in Kitty Hawk.

Prosecutors charged Rhonda Loy, 58, of Kitty Hawk with simple assault, attempted larceny and disorderly conduct.

The Dare County magistrates order said Loy was, “engaging in violent conduct, conduct creating the threat of imminent fighting and violence.” She’s accused of, “shouting derogatory/hate words.”

Loy was released after posting a $1,500 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on November 21.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
