More than 1,000 people gathered in Union Point Park to protest Trump Administration

More than 1,000 people attended the NO KINGS rally near Union Point Park in New Bern on Saturday.

The first NO KINGS rally mobilized people in June, protesting the actions and policies of President Donald Trump and his administration. Now organizers say he’s doubled down on what they call leading the nation away from democracy and toward dictatorship — by sending militarized agents into communities, silencing voters, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle.

Annette Weston / Public Radio East Hannah Partsch of New Bern attended the rally, with her infant daughter strapped to her chest. The new mom said her little girl is exactly what drew her to the demonstration. She said, "I feel like if we can protest what's going on, we should. I’ve got a daughter, and I don't want her to grow up in the America that we have now.”

Annette Weston / Public Radio East

John Machika is originally from Chicago, and was formerly the Dean of Students at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. The 85-year-old was also once employed by the National Security Agency, and has lived in New Bern for 35 years. “And we love it here, but we also love our democracy," he said, "It's a very special place, but it doesn't meet the criteria of good health for ways that we can be the best people we can be in a democracy.”

Susanne Winecraft traveled to the event, with several others, from her home in Pine Knoll Shores. She said the reason for the trip was clear. “I am afraid that we are watching our democracy die, and that's what I'm against.”

Annette Weston / Public Radio East

Similar rallies were held in Jacksonville and Greenville. According to nokings.org, more than 7 million people attended such protests nationwide.