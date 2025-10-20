Another house in the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic

Another house in the Outer Banks collapsed into the Atlantic on Saturday.

Officials at Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the unoccupied house on Cottage Avenue in Buxton was the 22nd home collapse in the Outer Banks since 2020, and the ninth in Buxton in the past month. Six houses fell in a single day at the seashore as Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda impacted the Outer Banks.

Several others have fallen in Rodanthe.

Cape Hatteras officials said recently that about 98 percent of the debris from the previous collapses has been removed.

Meanwhile, the Buxton Civic Association has announced that North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey will travel to the Outer Banks Monday to discuss the threatened oceanfront homes, what the current regulations can and cannot do, what options exist for homeowners - and answer questions.