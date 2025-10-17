Two new historic districts, five properties added to National Register of Historic Places – three in ENC

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has added two new historic districts and five individual properties to the National Register of Historic Places – three of them in eastern North Carolina.

The Herbert and Ann Creef House in Manteo is a Modernist house built in 1941 and designed by Norfolk, Va.-based architect Alfred M. Lublin. The house was listed in the National Register of Historic Places because of its significance as a unique and well-preserved blend of stylistic influences on the eve of World War II.

F.D. Wharton House in Tarboro is listed at the local level of significance in the areas of Agriculture, Government, and Social History for its association with Wharton, who worked to improve conditions for Black sharecroppers and tenants at a time when they supplied much of the farm labor in Edgecombe County and prejudice and Jim Crow laws limited their opportunities.

Sunset Avenue Public Works Historic District in Rocky Mount served as the historic electric power and water utilities core of the city of the city, and reflects early and mid-twentieth century advances in technology and engineering related to power generation and water treatment.

N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Pamela Cashwell said North Carolina’s historic resources are essential to understanding the state's journey and the people who built it.