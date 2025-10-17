© 2025 Public Radio East
Two new historic districts, five properties added to National Register of Historic Places – three in ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:25 AM EDT
The Herbert and Ann Creef House in Manteo is a Modernist house built in 1941 and designed by Norfolk, Va.-based architect Alfred M. Lublin. The house was listed in the National Register of Historic Places because of its significance as a unique and well-preserved blend of stylistic influences on the eve of World War II.
N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has added two new historic districts and five individual properties to the National Register of Historic Places – three of them in eastern North Carolina.

F.D. Wharton House in Tarboro is listed at the local level of significance in the areas of Agriculture, Government, and Social History for its association with Wharton, who worked to improve conditions for Black sharecroppers and tenants at a time when they supplied much of the farm labor in Edgecombe County and prejudice and Jim Crow laws limited their opportunities.
N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
Sunset Avenue Public Works Historic District in Rocky Mount served as the historic electric power and water utilities core of the city of the city, and reflects early and mid-twentieth century advances in technology and engineering related to power generation and water treatment.

N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Pamela Cashwell said North Carolina’s historic resources are essential to understanding the state's journey and the people who built it.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
