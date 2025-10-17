© 2025 Public Radio East
Twelve rehabilitated black bear cubs released back to the wild

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:34 AM EDT
A black bear cub walks through a field in the Croatan National Forest after being released by North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission biologists Wednesday, September 10, 2025.
Jonathon Gruenke
/
NCWRC
A black bear cub walks through a field in the Croatan National Forest after being released by North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission biologists Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission recently released twelve rehabilitated black bear cubs back to the wild, four from the coastal region and eight from the mountains.

NCWRC receives orphaned cubs beginning in late January, with most arriving April through June after female bears have emerged from their dens with their cubs.

Some of the cubs are outfitted with tracking collars when they are released so biologists can monitor their movements and learn more about their actions post-release.

Biologists release cubs in early fall due to the availability of natural fall foods like acorns, fruits and berries.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
