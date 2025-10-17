Twelve rehabilitated black bear cubs released back to the wild

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission recently released twelve rehabilitated black bear cubs back to the wild, four from the coastal region and eight from the mountains.

NCWRC receives orphaned cubs beginning in late January, with most arriving April through June after female bears have emerged from their dens with their cubs.

Some of the cubs are outfitted with tracking collars when they are released so biologists can monitor their movements and learn more about their actions post-release.

Biologists release cubs in early fall due to the availability of natural fall foods like acorns, fruits and berries.