89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Phishing scam email targets New Bern contractors and businesses

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:17 AM EDT
City of New Bern
City officials in New Bern said a phishing scam email is being sent to local contractors & businesses.

The scammers are accessing public documents to find out who is applying for new construction projects the city, and then officials said they create fake invoices using the city logo & the names of city employees and send them to the applicants soliciting fees to be paid by wire transfer.

Officials said the emails appear to come from the domain @ usa.com; the city's email domain is @ newbernnc.gov.

The City of New Bern does not accept payment for any services by wire transfer, and officials said anyone that receives one should not click on any links within the email or respond to the sender. They are asked to delete the email immediately.

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
