Phishing scam email targets New Bern contractors and businesses

City officials in New Bern said a phishing scam email is being sent to local contractors & businesses.

The scammers are accessing public documents to find out who is applying for new construction projects the city, and then officials said they create fake invoices using the city logo & the names of city employees and send them to the applicants soliciting fees to be paid by wire transfer.

City of New Bern

Officials said the emails appear to come from the domain @ usa.com; the city's email domain is @ newbernnc.gov.

The City of New Bern does not accept payment for any services by wire transfer, and officials said anyone that receives one should not click on any links within the email or respond to the sender. They are asked to delete the email immediately.