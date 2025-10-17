© 2025 Public Radio East
New children’s book profiles young NC woman whose stand against racial injustice helped change the course of history

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:38 AM EDT
North Carolina Office of Archives and History

A new children’s book tells the story of a young woman whose stand against racial injustice helped change the course of history.

In 1952, while serving in the Women’s Army Corps, Sarah Keys Evans was arrested at a North Carolina bus station for refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger — an act of courage that occurred three years before Rosa Parks’s historic stand in Montgomery, Ala. Evans’s decision to challenge her arrest led to the landmark case Sarah Keys v. Carolina Coach Company, which struck down segregation in interstate bus travel.

“Sarah Keys Evans: The Power of Quiet Courage” was written by Amy Nathan in collaboration with Sarah Keys Evans. She first interviewed Evans in 2004 after seeing a plaque about her at the Military Women’s Memorial. The book was illustrated by Jermaine Powell, a North Carolina based mixed-media artist and muralist.

The book, published by the North Carolina Office of Archives and History introduces upper elementary and middle school readers to an often-overlooked chapter in North Carolina and American history.

Sarah Keys Evans: The Power of Quiet Courage is available now through UNC Press.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
