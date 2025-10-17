NC Congressman introduces bill to ban immigrants from driving big rigs

A North Carolina Congressman has introduced a bill that would make changes to the commercial trucking licensing system.

Congressman David Rouzer said the Non-Domiciled CDL Integrity Act ends what he calls the “reckless policy” of granting Commercial Driver’s Licenses to immigrants who lack English proficiency and road-rule knowledge needed to safely operate massive commercial vehicles.

A non-domiciled person is someone who lives in the U.S. but does not consider it their permanent home; their domicile is legally in another country.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has identified at least five fatal crashes this year linked to non-domiciled CDL holders — killing 12 people, including two children, and injuring 15.

Rouzer said at least two of these drivers were improperly issued a CDL, while others held CDLs they would have been ineligible if this legislation had been in place.

He said public safety should not be jeopardized by allowing those that are in the country illegally to get behind the wheel of a big rig.