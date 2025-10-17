© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

NC Congressman introduces bill to ban immigrants from driving big rigs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:44 AM EDT
Rennett Stowe
/
Flickr via Openverse

A North Carolina Congressman has introduced a bill that would make changes to the commercial trucking licensing system.

Congressman David Rouzer said the Non-Domiciled CDL Integrity Act ends what he calls the “reckless policy” of granting Commercial Driver’s Licenses to immigrants who lack English proficiency and road-rule knowledge needed to safely operate massive commercial vehicles.

A non-domiciled person is someone who lives in the U.S. but does not consider it their permanent home; their domicile is legally in another country.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has identified at least five fatal crashes this year linked to non-domiciled CDL holders — killing 12 people, including two children, and injuring 15.
Rouzer said at least two of these drivers were improperly issued a CDL, while others held CDLs they would have been ineligible if this legislation had been in place.

He said public safety should not be jeopardized by allowing those that are in the country illegally to get behind the wheel of a big rig.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston