NC backyard flock tests positive for bird flu

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:46 AM EDT
A backyard flock in western North Carolina has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI).

State Veterinarian Dr. Mike Martin said it’s the first confirmed positive in Rutherford County. In the last 30 days, there have been three backyard flocks with confirmed positives; the other two were in Guilford and Union counties.

Martin is encouraging commercial and backyard flock owners to continue to follow strict biosecurity measures, and, if a flock is suddenly experiencing more deaths than usual, to report it right away to their veterinarian or to the ag department’s veterinary division.

The CDC says this type of HPAI virus is considered a low risk to people, but is highly contagious to other birds. The virus is also not considered a food safety threat and infected birds do not enter the food supply.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
