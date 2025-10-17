© 2025 Public Radio East
Electrolux will add 74 new jobs in Lenoir County

By Annette Weston
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:11 AM EDT
Electrolux is a globally recognized appliance company that has produced household products for more than 100 years. The Kinston location opened in 1989, making plastic tub dishwashers. This expansion will add 30,000 square feet to its existing footprint to manufacture stainless steel tub dishwashers.

Electrolux will add 74 new jobs in Lenoir County.

Governor Josh Stein announced that the appliance maker will invest more than $23.7 million to expand its Kinston dishwasher production facility.

While wages for assemblers, handlers, machine operators, technicians, and engineers vary, the annual average salary for the new positions will be nearly $49,000.

The new jobs could create an annual payroll impact of more than $3.6 million for the region.
An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren.
