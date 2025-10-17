After ingesting ingested micro-plastics and being hurt by a shark, Lucky Duck returns to the sea

It was a busy season for sea turtle releases at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island. From May to August the Aquarium successfully released 13 rehabilitated sea turtles.

Among the patients this summer, the most notable were two green sea turtles, nicknamed “Atlas” and “Lucky Duck.” Atlas was released after receiving seven months of treatment for severe frostbite. Lucky Duck made headlines over the summer for an x-ray of ingested micro-plastics and for suffering wounds from an apparent shark attack.

After successful treatment to become healthy and stable, all 13 sea turtles were successfully released, many into Croatan Sound from the Aquarium’s Soundside Pier.

Leslie Vegas, husbandry curator at the aquarium said seeing the animals at their worst to playing a part in their success story reminds them how precious and valuable they are to not only the animal care team, but to many others.

The newest sea turtle patient at the aquarium is a spirited green sea turtle nicknamed “Pisces.” Transferred earlier this month from the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, Pisces was previously treated and released by the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center for cold stunning. More recently, Pisces was discovered with severe injuries from being tangled in a fishing net.

After successful flipper amputation, officials said Pisces is thriving and diving, and when cleared for release by veterinarians the turtle will be released again.