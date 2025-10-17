© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

After ingesting ingested micro-plastics and being hurt by a shark, Lucky Duck returns to the sea

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:29 AM EDT
Lucky Duck made headlines over the summer for an x-ray of ingested micro-plastics and for suffering wounds from an apparent shark attack.
N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island
Lucky Duck made headlines over the summer for an x-ray of ingested micro-plastics and for suffering wounds from an apparent shark attack.

It was a busy season for sea turtle releases at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island. From May to August the Aquarium successfully released 13 rehabilitated sea turtles.

Among the patients this summer, the most notable were two green sea turtles, nicknamed “Atlas” and “Lucky Duck.” Atlas was released after receiving seven months of treatment for severe frostbite. Lucky Duck made headlines over the summer for an x-ray of ingested micro-plastics and for suffering wounds from an apparent shark attack.

After successful treatment to become healthy and stable, all 13 sea turtles were successfully released, many into Croatan Sound from the Aquarium’s Soundside Pier.

Leslie Vegas, husbandry curator at the aquarium said seeing the animals at their worst to playing a part in their success story reminds them how precious and valuable they are to not only the animal care team, but to many others.

The newest sea turtle patient at the aquarium is a spirited green sea turtle nicknamed “Pisces.” Transferred earlier this month from the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, Pisces was previously treated and released by the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center for cold stunning. More recently, Pisces was discovered with severe injuries from being tangled in a fishing net.

After successful flipper amputation, officials said Pisces is thriving and diving, and when cleared for release by veterinarians the turtle will be released again.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston