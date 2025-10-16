Poll shows people in NC are concerned about their safety after recent high-profile violent crimes

A new poll shows many people in North Carolina are concerned about their safety after recent high-profile violent crimes.

The Elon University Poll surveyed 800 adults in the state from September 23 to October 1, after the stabbing death of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail train and the mass shooting at a Southport waterfront bar.

The poll found that 61% of participants felt unsafe in outdoor areas with large crowds; 59% felt unsafe on public transportation; and 49% were concerned about safety in schools.

President Donald Trump has sent National Guard troops into several U.S. cities and the poll also asked if people in North Carolina supported such deployments. Pollsters said 47% opposed the idea, while 42% supported it.