© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Poll shows people in NC are concerned about their safety after recent high-profile violent crimes

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 16, 2025 at 6:57 AM EDT
A makeshift memorial outside of American Fish Company in Southport, where nine people were shot, three fatally.
Nikolai Mather
/
WHQR
A makeshift memorial outside of American Fish Company in Southport, where nine people were shot, three fatally.

A new poll shows many people in North Carolina are concerned about their safety after recent high-profile violent crimes.

The Elon University Poll surveyed 800 adults in the state from September 23 to October 1, after the stabbing death of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail train and the mass shooting at a Southport waterfront bar.

The poll found that 61% of participants felt unsafe in outdoor areas with large crowds; 59% felt unsafe on public transportation; and 49% were concerned about safety in schools.

President Donald Trump has sent National Guard troops into several U.S. cities and the poll also asked if people in North Carolina supported such deployments. Pollsters said 47% opposed the idea, while 42% supported it.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston