North Carolina’s Medical Debt Relief Program erased more than $6.5 billion in its first year

North Carolina’s North Carolina’s Medical Debt Relief Program has erased more than $6.5 billion in medical debt has been relieved for more than 2.5 million people over the past year.

Governor Josh Stein said medical debt is a tremendous weight keeping so many families from financial security, and, unlike most other forms of debt, it’s not a choice.

He appealed to the General Assembly to keep the momentum going by coming back to the table and fully funding Medicaid.

NCDHHS Secretary Dev Sangvai added that medical debt delays access to care and easing debt is a pivotal step forward to improving the health and well-being of those who carry the emotional stress and financial weight of high costs for medical care.

