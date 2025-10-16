© 2025 Public Radio East
North Carolina’s Medical Debt Relief Program erased more than $6.5 billion in its first year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 16, 2025 at 6:47 AM EDT
North Carolina’s North Carolina’s Medical Debt Relief Program has erased more than $6.5 billion in medical debt has been relieved for more than 2.5 million people over the past year.

Governor Josh Stein said medical debt is a tremendous weight keeping so many families from financial security, and, unlike most other forms of debt, it’s not a choice.

He appealed to the General Assembly to keep the momentum going by coming back to the table and fully funding Medicaid.

NCDHHS Secretary Dev Sangvai added that medical debt delays access to care and easing debt is a pivotal step forward to improving the health and well-being of those who carry the emotional stress and financial weight of high costs for medical care.

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
