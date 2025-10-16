© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

New details about weapons seized from home, boat of the man accused in Southport mass shooting

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
This undated image provided by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office shows Nigel Edge. (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office via AP)
AP
/
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office
This undated image provided by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office shows Nigel Edge. (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office via AP)

New search warrant documents include new details about the weapons seized from the home and boat of the man accused of a mass shooting in Southport.

Nigel Max Edge is accused of killing three people and wounding six when he opened fire on September 27 at the American Fish Company, a waterfront bar in the Southport Yacht Basin.

The documents show Edge possessed a handgun when he was arrested and another was found in his vehicle. In a later search of his home in Oak Island, they found two rifles, a revolver, and a pistol with a suppressor. Investigators also recovered more two more handguns and ammunition on Edge’s boat.

Those records also indicate Edge was injured in Iraq and is believed to have suffered from PTSD.

A disposition hearing is scheduled to take place on November 13.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston