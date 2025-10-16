New details about weapons seized from home, boat of the man accused in Southport mass shooting
New search warrant documents include new details about the weapons seized from the home and boat of the man accused of a mass shooting in Southport.
Nigel Max Edge is accused of killing three people and wounding six when he opened fire on September 27 at the American Fish Company, a waterfront bar in the Southport Yacht Basin.
The documents show Edge possessed a handgun when he was arrested and another was found in his vehicle. In a later search of his home in Oak Island, they found two rifles, a revolver, and a pistol with a suppressor. Investigators also recovered more two more handguns and ammunition on Edge’s boat.
Those records also indicate Edge was injured in Iraq and is believed to have suffered from PTSD.
A disposition hearing is scheduled to take place on November 13.