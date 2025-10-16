© 2025 Public Radio East
East Carolina University Police investigating another sexual assault on campus

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 16, 2025 at 7:02 AM EDT
East Carolina University Police are investigating another sexual assault on campus.

Investigators said they received a report Wednesday about an assault in Jones Hall. They said the suspect and victim knew each other and ECU police do not believe there is a wider threat on campus.

A second-degree forcible rape was reported to ECU police last week at Fletcher Hall. In September, police began investigating a string of in appropriate touching of students at Clement Hall.

Also last month, two sexual assaults were reported at Tyler Hall and Clement Hall.
