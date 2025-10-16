Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of stallion that had been ill since last month

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has announced the death of a stallion that had been ill since last month.

JW, who was also called Jumper, was removed from the wild after officials said he showed signs of colic that did not resolve after keeping an eye on him over several hours.

Initially he responded well to treatment, but caretakers said the episodes recently started to occur again and JW began to show signs of discomfort even when medicated.

Based on his history, his age, and the severity of the colic episode, the veterinarian and herd management team made the decision to humanely euthanize him.

JW was well into his 30s. He was one of the more well-known horses due to his habit of jumping in and out of the Carova Beach Park.