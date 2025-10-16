© 2025 Public Radio East
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of stallion that had been ill since last month

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 16, 2025 at 6:44 AM EDT
Corolla Wild Horse Fund

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has announced the death of a stallion that had been ill since last month.

JW, who was also called Jumper, was removed from the wild after officials said he showed signs of colic that did not resolve after keeping an eye on him over several hours.

Initially he responded well to treatment, but caretakers said the episodes recently started to occur again and JW began to show signs of discomfort even when medicated.

Based on his history, his age, and the severity of the colic episode, the veterinarian and herd management team made the decision to humanely euthanize him.

JW was well into his 30s. He was one of the more well-known horses due to his habit of jumping in and out of the Carova Beach Park.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
