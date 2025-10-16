Ayden Police strictly enforcing an ordinance that bans the feeding of stray animals

Police in an eastern North Carolina town will be strictly enforcing an ordinance that bans the feeding of stray animals after an increase in the number of stray cats in Ayden.

Ayden Police officials said there are penalties for feeding or harboring such animals.

If anyone feeds or cares for a stray for seven days, they’re considered the legal owner of the animal. Fines range from $25 to $50, and the ordinance states that subsequent violations can include $100 fines.

The misdemeanor could also include a month in jail.