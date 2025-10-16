© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Automotive supplier will move headquarters to Snow Hill, create 60 new jobs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 16, 2025 at 7:09 AM EDT
Judco Manufacturing
Judco Manufacturing is a third-generation, family-owned company that manufactures precision electromechanical components for the automotive, appliance, and industrial markets. It’s been in business for more than 50 years.

An automotive supplier, will create 60 new jobs in Greene County, investing more than $5 million to move its headquarters and research and development operations to Snow Hill.

Judco Manufacturing is a third-generation, family-owned company that manufactures precision electromechanical components for the automotive, appliance, and industrial markets. It’s been in business for more than 50 years.

Governor Josh Stein said when companies that have a global footprint are looking for growth opportunities, North Carolina will continue to be the clear choice because of the state’s manufacturing strength across all industries, a talented workforce, and well-connected transportation network.

Judco will make a 50,000-square-foot facility the new home for its corporate, engineering, and production functions.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston