Automotive supplier will move headquarters to Snow Hill, create 60 new jobs

An automotive supplier, will create 60 new jobs in Greene County, investing more than $5 million to move its headquarters and research and development operations to Snow Hill.

Judco Manufacturing is a third-generation, family-owned company that manufactures precision electromechanical components for the automotive, appliance, and industrial markets. It’s been in business for more than 50 years.

Governor Josh Stein said when companies that have a global footprint are looking for growth opportunities, North Carolina will continue to be the clear choice because of the state’s manufacturing strength across all industries, a talented workforce, and well-connected transportation network.

Judco will make a 50,000-square-foot facility the new home for its corporate, engineering, and production functions.