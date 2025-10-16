© 2025 Public Radio East
Audit: Pitt County among those that delivered SNAP benefits late

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 16, 2025 at 6:40 AM EDT
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

An audit by the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor has found tens of millions of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit payments were delivered late to some in North Carolina.

The audit shows about $83 million in benefits, which are federally funded and overseen by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, were delayed from 2021 to 2024.

Auditors identified the seven counties with the worst performance in meeting federal timeliness standards, including Pitt County.

The report also found that DHHS leadership made the decision not to enforce corrective actions to county offices that failed to meet federal timeliness requirements. State Auditor Dave Boliek said it is troubling that DHHS leadership doesn’t believe tracking untimely benefit amounts would improve efficiency.

Recommendations include consistent monitoring of the timeliness of county SNAP benefit payments, enforcing corrective actions, and ensuring access to the necessary data to administer and monitor SNAP benefit payments.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
