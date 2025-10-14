© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

'Paint the PD' high school mural winner unveiled in Winston-Salem

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 14, 2025 at 4:20 PM EDT
A colorful mural depicting downtown Winston-Salem.
David Ford
/
WFDD
This year's winner of the Paint the PD High School Mural Competition is Reynolds High School artist Phoenix Pope. Their work is meant to provide a sense of hope.

A new mural was unveiled Tuesday morning at the Downtown Bike Patrol Office in Winston-Salem. The artist is Reynolds High School student Phoenix Pope, who won this year’s Paint the PD High School Mural Competition.

The program goals are to forge connections between young people and law enforcement while enhancing creativity at the department's facilities.

Pope’s colorful, roughly 10-by-3-foot mural depicts downtown during daylight and nighttime hours. In their painting, people are socializing, riding bikes and tending brilliant flowers that adorn the buildings. In the center, spanning the scene, is the police shield symbolizing round-the-clock service to the city.

Pope says their goal is to provide a sense of hope with the mural.

This year's Paint the PD winner answers questions during a press conference.
David Ford
/
WFDD
RJR student artist Phoenix Pope (right) answers reporter questions alongside their school's arts magnet coordinator, Rachel Stinehelfer.

"There's always going to be negativity," says Pope. "And the scary thing about all the stuff that you see about what's going on in the world is that a lot of it is true. I don't think you should ignore the negative. I think remaining hopeful is towards fixing the negative."

Pope says creating, and being able to create, is what living is all about.

Following the unveiling ceremony, Pope and their collaborator, Silas, were presented with a $3,000 check from Winston-Salem Foundation President Scott Somerville. The foundation donated $1,000 to RJR's art department. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford