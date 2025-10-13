LendingTree CEO Doug Lebda died over the weekend in ATV accident, company says

LendingTree CEO Doug Lebda died Sunday in an ATV accident. The Charlotte-based company announced his death Monday morning. Lebda founded LendingTree in 1996, and it has since grown into one of Charlotte’s most prominent homegrown financial companies. Scott Peyree, who has been LendingTree’s president and chief operating officer, was appointed CEO effective immediately.

In a statement, Peyree called the news "devastating."

Headquartered in South End, LendingTree operates an online marketplace that connects people seeking loans with lenders, offering a way to compare rates and other lending features. The company reported $900 million in revenue in 2024 and employs nearly 1,000 people.

Lebda was a prominent local business leader and was featured in national media and on financial TV programs. In 2024, he made a $500,000 donation to Atrium Health to support rural healthcare. A Pennsylvania native, he graduated from Bucknell University and earned an MBA from the University of Virginia.

Local leaders began mourning Lebda's passing on Monday. Former Charlotte Mayor and Gov. Pat McCrory, a one-time LendingTree board member who Lebda backed politically, said he had "lost a true friend."

I have lost a true friend and North Carolina has lost one of America's greatest entrepreneurs. Doug Lebda could have put the head quarters of Lending Tree anywhere in the nation, but he selected Charlotte to be his home. We are so fortunate to have known his passion and heart. — Pat McCrory (@PatMcCroryNC) October 13, 2025

The company's board of directors issued a statement Monday morning:

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Doug. Doug was a visionary leader whose relentless drive, innovation and passion transformed the financial services landscape, touching the lives of millions of consumers. Since founding LendingTree in 1996, Doug dedicated himself to building a company rooted in consumer empowerment, championing a mission to simplify financial decisions and fostering economic opportunity for all.

Doug's unwavering commitment to our team, customers and partners shaped LendingTree's culture and values and permanently changed the way in which consumers access financial products. His passion will continue to inspire us as we move forward together. We extend our deepest sympathies to Doug's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

The Board will work closely with Scott and the leadership team to honor Doug's vision. We are committed to upholding his legacy and continuing the work he began with passion, integrity and dedication."

This is a developing story and will be updated.