Dozens speak at Randolph library meeting on children's book about transgender boy

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 10, 2025 at 4:58 PM EDT
Jennifer Eagle, with her three children, speaks at the library board of trustees meeting
Jennifer Eagle, with her three children, spoke in support of keeping "Call Me Max" in the children's section at the Randolph County Library's Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 9, 2025.
Several community members attended the Randolph County Public Library's Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 9, 2025.
Several community members attended the Randolph County Public Library's Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 9, 2025.
Several people attended the Randolph County Public Library's Board of Trustees meeting
Several people attended the Randolph County Public Library's Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 9, 2025.
Asheboro Randolph County Public Library
Asheboro Randolph County Public Library.
The children's section of the Asheboro Randolph County Public Library
The children's section of the Asheboro Randolph County Public Library.
Amy Diaz / WFDD

The Randolph County Public Library will keep a children’s book about what it means to be transgender on its shelves, following a community member’s request that it be removed or relocated.

The picture book, “Call Me Max,” follows a young transgender boy navigating his identity. Out of nearly 20,000 books in the children’s collection, it’s the only one on this topic.

At the library's Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Dorris Welborne, who made the complaint about the book, explained she had checked it out for her grandchild without realizing what it was about.

"It just bothered me as a grandmother, because I would not want any child to get this that was able to read, and read it on their own," Welborne said.

She asked that the board consider removing the book or relocating it to another section.

The issue drew a large audience to the board's meeting, which isn't usually well-attended. This one was packed with nearly 30 public speakers, divided on whether the book belonged.

“The placement of this book in the children's room exposes the wrong material to the wrong age group and on the wrong developmental appropriateness," said Jonathan Burris.

“You have the choice not to check out that book, but you do not have the right to make that choice for me or anyone else,” Lorraine Ridge said.

“Do not make it available. Do not push that agenda. It is wrong," said Clarice Johnson.

“To anyone out there that is transgender, it is OK to be transgender in Randolph County," said Clyde Foust Jr.

After nearly two hours of discussion, the board ultimately voted 5-2 to keep the book in the children’s section.

Some members said relocating it to another section or labeling it differently would be a slippery slope.

They added that young children must be accompanied by an adult who should review the books their children read and check out from the library.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
