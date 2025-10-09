State health officials report first flu death of the season

North Carolina health officials are reporting the first flu death of the season.

The Department of Health and Human Services says an adult in western North Carolina died last week.

State Epidemiologist Zack Moore is urging people to to take preventative measures against flu and other respiratory illnesses, like getting a flu shot, regularly washing hands, covering a cough and staying home when sick to avoid infecting others.

During last year’s respiratory virus season, there were 544 deaths – the highest since the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.