State health officials report first flu death of the season

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 9, 2025 at 6:46 AM EDT
North Carolina health officials are reporting the first flu death of the season.

The Department of Health and Human Services says an adult in western North Carolina died last week.

State Epidemiologist Zack Moore is urging people to to take preventative measures against flu and other respiratory illnesses, like getting a flu shot, regularly washing hands, covering a cough and staying home when sick to avoid infecting others.

During last year’s respiratory virus season, there were 544 deaths – the highest since the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
