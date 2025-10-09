© 2025 Public Radio East
Large waves and high rip current risk this weekend along eastern North Carolina coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 9, 2025 at 6:28 AM EDT
National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City

Tropical Storm Jerry, which formed on Tuesday, is expected to become a hurricane this week.

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City is not forecasting Jerry to make landfall on the North Carolina coast.

Meteorologists said eastern North Carolina is expected to see large waves and high rip current risk this weekend from a separate storm system expected to form off the southeast coast, regardless of the track of the storm. They added that impacts are possible inland if the storm tracks closer to the coast.

If it grows strong enough to become a named storm, the next on the list is Karen.

A coastal flood advisory is in place through next Monday for the entire eastern North Carolina coast, with 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Forecasters added that flood warning conditions may be met at some time this weekend.

Dangerous rip currents are expected at ENC beaches on Thursday.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
