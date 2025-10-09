Large waves and high rip current risk this weekend along eastern North Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Jerry, which formed on Tuesday, is expected to become a hurricane this week.

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City is not forecasting Jerry to make landfall on the North Carolina coast.

Meteorologists said eastern North Carolina is expected to see large waves and high rip current risk this weekend from a separate storm system expected to form off the southeast coast, regardless of the track of the storm. They added that impacts are possible inland if the storm tracks closer to the coast.

If it grows strong enough to become a named storm, the next on the list is Karen.

A coastal flood advisory is in place through next Monday for the entire eastern North Carolina coast, with 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Forecasters added that flood warning conditions may be met at some time this weekend.

Dangerous rip currents are expected at ENC beaches on Thursday.