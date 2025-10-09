Federal judge denies AMC Theater's motion to dismiss a ADA lawsuit filed by Bishop William Barber II

A federal judge recently denied AMC Theater's motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Bishop William Barber II.

He was removed from a movie screening in Greenville in December 2023 for using a specific chair to manage his severe arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, leading to a lawsuit alleging disability discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Barber is represented by renowned national civil rights attorney Harry Daniels.

The lawsuit claims Barber was embarrassed, defamed, and discriminated against because of his disability, and seeks damages of more than $50,000.