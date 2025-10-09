ENC teacher, coach accused of sending obscene material to a previous student

A Pamlico County High School teacher and assistant football coach has been accused of sending obscene material to a previous student.

After an internal investigation by the Pamlico County School System, school leaders contacted the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office about a complaint that obscene images and messages that had been sent by a teacher to a student, as well as reports that a video was circulating through the student body.

Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office officials said Keith Reese of New Bern was arrested on Wednesday and charged with dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 18.

Reese is listed as a Career and Technical Education employee and an assistant football coach for Pamlico County High School.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday.