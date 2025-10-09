© 2025 Public Radio East
ENC teacher, coach accused of sending obscene material to a previous student

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 9, 2025 at 6:54 AM EDT
Pamlico County Sheriff's Office

A Pamlico County High School teacher and assistant football coach has been accused of sending obscene material to a previous student.

After an internal investigation by the Pamlico County School System, school leaders contacted the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office about a complaint that obscene images and messages that had been sent by a teacher to a student, as well as reports that a video was circulating through the student body.

Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office officials said Keith Reese of New Bern was arrested on Wednesday and charged with dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 18.

Reese is listed as a Career and Technical Education employee and an assistant football coach for Pamlico County High School.
He is expected to appear in court on Friday.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
