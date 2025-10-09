As DEQ takes public comment on mine permit, local water protectors advocate for stronger monitoring requirements

A revised permit that would regulate a mining company’s wastewater discharge into Blounts Creek is now open for public comment.

Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman said Sound Rivers officials were glad to see that the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is exercising their authority to some extent after the U.S. Supreme Court decision that caused NCDEQ to rescind the permit issued in February.

However, she said, the permit could use some additional language to protect the Pamlico River tributary in Beaufort County.

Zimmerman said the revised permit lacks monitoring requirements that accurately show how discharge from Martin Marietta Materials’ 649-acre limestone mine is impacting the creek.

She also said the location planned to take samples for testing when mining production begins and water used in the mining process is discharged is too far upstream, and they would like DEQ to consider adding another monitoring location.