© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

As DEQ takes public comment on mine permit, local water protectors advocate for stronger monitoring requirements

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Sound Rivers

A revised permit that would regulate a mining company’s wastewater discharge into Blounts Creek is now open for public comment.

Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman said Sound Rivers officials were glad to see that the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is exercising their authority to some extent after the U.S. Supreme Court decision that caused NCDEQ to rescind the permit issued in February.

However, she said, the permit could use some additional language to protect the Pamlico River tributary in Beaufort County.

Zimmerman said the revised permit lacks monitoring requirements that accurately show how discharge from Martin Marietta Materials’ 649-acre limestone mine is impacting the creek.

She also said the location planned to take samples for testing when mining production begins and water used in the mining process is discharged is too far upstream, and they would like DEQ to consider adding another monitoring location.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston