© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

NC Arts Council awards $11M in grants statewide

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published October 8, 2025 at 3:03 PM EDT
A photo of an Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County sign.
Eddie Garcia
/
WFDD
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is one of many organizations across the state to receive funding from the North Carolina Arts Council this year.

The North Carolina Arts Council has awarded $11 million in grants to organizations across the state.

Sustaining Support grants are reviewed and awarded on a three-year cycle by discipline.

The money will support artists, after-school programs and nonprofits, among others.

The largest single grant in Guilford County was around $321,000 to the Arts Council of Greater Greensboro. In total, Guilford-based organizations received more than half a million dollars.

Forsyth County’s largest grant recipient was the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. It received nearly $232,000 out of the county’s $496,000 in funding.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons