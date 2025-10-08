© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Largest single gift in UNCSA history yields new roots music program

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 8, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT
Justin Poindexter performs on guitar
Courtesy UNCSA
University of North Carolina School of the Arts alumnus Justin Poindexter and his band, The Amigos (now Silver City Bound), in performance at UNCSA in 2013. Poindexter is a member of the planning and curriculum development team for the school's new American Roots Music Institute, scheduled to begin undergraduate enrollment in 2028.

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts is announcing its new American Roots Music Institute. The program is made possible by a $10.1 million gift, the largest single gift in the school’s history.

A Bachelor of Music in American Roots will eventually be offered, as well as a minor for undergraduates and opportunities for high school students.

Nationally recognized musicians will lead the way in planning and curriculum development.

Artists like UNCSA alumnus and roots specialist Justin Poindexter, fiddle and banjo virtuoso Rex McGee and singer and multi-instrumentalist Martha Bassett. She says North Carolina’s contributions to American roots music date back to the 1700s.

"There are traditions that are really specific to counties in North Carolina," says Bassett. "So, it’s a place that people have come from all over the country for decades to soak up the regional differences in our music here, and learn from old-time masters."

And that’s a big part of the program: bringing in the best artists from across the globe to Winston-Salem to pass on their knowledge to young musicians. School of Music Dean Saxton Rose says it’s a lot like what UNCSA has been doing for the past 60 years — training exceptional young classical musicians.

"Both of these traditions have to honor the history of teaching and the training and the pedagogy in the same way in both of these art forms, [and] have to create and generate new music and innovate," he says. "Otherwise, these will stay stagnant, and we won't allow these art forms to thrive."

The new institute will explore traditions such as bluegrass, folk, blues, and early jazz. Undergraduate enrollment for the Roots Music Institute is slated for fall 2028, with high school offerings and a minor launching in the fall of next year.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford