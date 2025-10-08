In Greensboro, Matheny narrowly edges Parker in District 3 primary; recount called in at-large contest

Zack Matheny narrowly edged April Parker for the top spot in Greensboro’s District 3 City Council primary, despite months of controversy surrounding his council service.

Matheny and Parker were neck and neck most of the night. But when complete but unofficial votes were tallied Tuesday, Matheny emerged with a 150-vote margin.

Both now advance to the Nov. 4 general election.

Earlier this year, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation announced it was investigating a Greensboro council member. No target was identified, but many have speculated it’s Matheny.

Others have questioned whether Matheny’s work as president of Downtown Greensboro Inc. should be considered a conflict of interest. Matheny has said he has nothing to hide.

Meanwhile, the Guilford County Board of Elections will hold a recount in Tuesday’s at-large City Council primary.

In complete but unofficial results, Dianne Bellamy-Small edged out Carla Franklin for the sixth and final spot on the November ballot.

But the margin was only about 50 votes.

Hugh Holston was the top vote-getter among the at-large candidates, and fellow incumbent Jamilla Pinder will also advance.

The recount will be held Friday at the board’s regularly scheduled meeting.

In other races, Cecile Crawford easily topped the field of four candidates in District 2, winning almost half the votes cast. She’ll face runner-up Monica Walker in the race to succeed Goldie Wells, who is retiring.

Adam Marshall was the most decisive winner of the night, earning 65% in the District 4 primary. He’ll face Nicky Smith in the general election.

Early voting for the municipal election begins Oct. 16.